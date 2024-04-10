Jay Leno’s Garage Features the Vector, REV Group’s All-Electric Fire Truck; Episode to Air on April 15

REV Specialty Vehicles Segment, which includes fire apparatus brands E-ONE®, KME®, Ferrara™, Spartan Fire Chassis™, Spartan Emergency Response®, Smeal™, and Ladder Tower™, announces the Vector™, its all-electric North American-style fire truck, will feature on the April 15 episode of the award-winning series "Jay Leno’s Garage.” REV Specialty Vehicles President Mike Virnig is the Vector spokesperson, interviewed by Jay Leno.

With over 3.6 million subscribers, "Jay Leno’s Garage” is a YouTube web series about motor vehicles, primarily cars and motorbikes starring Jay Leno, legendary comedian, and veteran host of "The Tonight Show.” The show is filmed at Jay Leno’s Big Dog Garage in Burbank, California.

"We are honored to have our Vector fire truck feature in an upcoming episode of ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’,” said Mike Virnig, president, REV Specialty Vehicles. "Jay is a great motor vehicle aficionado with a devoted audience, and we can’t ask for better exposure to show off the features and benefits of the first fully electric North American-style fire apparatus.”

The episode includes a drive-around and demonstration which examines how the Vector excels at sustainability and performance with low to no carbon emissions, less noise pollution, range extension for prolonged power needs and life-long batteries. In addition, the show looks at how the Vector can pump four hose lines at 750 gallons per minute for four hours on a single charge – allowing for continuous emergency response, when needed.

The first Vector went into service at Mesa Fire and Medical Department in January, marking Arizona’s first fully electric North American fire engine in service. In addition, one of the two Spartan Emergency Response Vector fire trucks built for Toronto Fire Services will be on display at FDIC International (Fire Department Instructors Conference) in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 18 to 20, 2024; Booth 4200.

