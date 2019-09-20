Jays Headphones announce partnership with Princeton Ltd in Japan

General press release

Swedish lifestyle and audio product developer Jays Headphones announce a new partnership for distribution in Japan, one of the biggest heaphone markets. Starting September Princeton Technology Ltd, one of the leading distributors of consumer electronics and accessories in Japan, will start distributing Jays Headphones.

Northbaze Group (publ) announces a new partnership for distribution of Jays headphones in Japan, starting Q3 2019. The agreement involves Jays current and future product range including their latest launch, m-Seven True Wireless.

Princeton Techonlogy Ltd was founded in 1995 and has a strong position on the the Japanese Consumer Electronic market. Princeton offers a wide variety of digital gadgets and accessories for tablets and smartphones and supply all major retail and e-tail channels in Japan.

"I’m very excited about this partnership. Japan is a huge headphone market with a lot of potential. With Princeton I am confident that we have found the right partner. Princeton has a successful history of introducing brands in Japan and strong distribution network. With their market know-how and our new line of products I’m sure this will be a successful business for both of us”, says Henrik Andersson, CEO of Northbaze Group AB (publ).

"We have been looking for an audio and headphone brand for quite some time to introduce in Japan. With new categories as True Wireless the market is growing. We believe Jays innovative product range as well as the brand values will prove a big hit for the Japanese consumer”, says Tak Sakai, Product Director at Princeton.

First products will be delivered to Japan in end September 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Andersson, CEO

Mobile: +46 761 99 35 55

Email: henrik@jaysheadphones.com

