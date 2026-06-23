Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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23.06.2026 20:40:00
Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Lung Cancer Drug Setback in Late-Stage Trials: Here's Why the Stock Impact May Be More Limited Than It Looks
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) recently announced that its phase 3 trial evaluating chemotherapy medication Zepzelca in second-line small-cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint of overall survival. Patients receiving Zepzelca, either alone or in combination with the chemotherapy medication irinotecan, did not live longer than patients receiving standard treatments.While negative trial results aren't ideal, they don't damage the company's long-term investment thesis as much as you might think, because Zepzelca is no longer primarily a second-line cancer drug. Here's why.In 2025, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to Zepzelca, in combination with Roche Holding's (OTC: RHHBY) cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq, as a first-line maintenance treatment for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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