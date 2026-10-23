Jazz Pharmaceuticals Aktie

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WKN DE: A1JS1K / ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47

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23.10.2026 17:07:45

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 3 Results For Ziihera Combination

(RTTNews) - Friday, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced updated overall survival results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating Ziihera in combination with chemotherapy, with or without Tevimbra for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

The Phase 3 trial, conducted jointly with BeOne Medicines, showed that Ziihera plus chemotherapy delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit, reducing the risk of death by 24% versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

Also, nearly 40% of patients were alive at three years with Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy, irrespective of PD-L1 status, achieving a median overall survival of 27 months.

"The statistically significant survival benefit observed with Ziihera plus chemotherapy and the durable outcomes seen with Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy cement Ziihera as the new HER2-targeted backbone therapy in first-line HER2+ advanced GEA," said chief medical officer Rob Iannone.

JAZZ was trading at $212.27, down 1.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 191,15 0,03% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

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