Jazz: Phase 2 Data Shows Zanidatamab's Potential As Foundational Treatment For HER2-positive MGEA

(RTTNews) - Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) and Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) announced tolerability and efficacy results, including the first overall survival data, from a Phase 2 trial examining zanidatamab in combination with chemotherapy, in first-line patients with HER2-expressing metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The company said the preliminary results showed that, at the time of analysis, the median OS had not yet been reached with a median duration of study follow-up of 26.5 months. The 18-month overall survival rate was 84%. The results overall confirmed objective response rate of 79%, disease control rate of 92%, and median progression-free survival of 12.5 months.

Rob Iannone, executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, said: "These results showcase zanidatamab's potential as a foundational treatment for patients with HER2-positive mGEA, and we look forward to additional data in 2024 from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial that may support U.S. and global regulatory filings."

