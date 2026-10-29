JB Hi-Fi Aktie

JB Hi-Fi für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US47215W1018

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29.10.2026 16:42:35

JB Hi-Fi Reports Mixed Q1 Sales

(RTTNews) - JB Hi-Fi Limited (JBH.AX) on Thursday, reported mixed sales performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, with strong growth in New Zealand offset by weaker results across its other businesses.

For the period from July 1 to September 30, total sales at JB Hi-Fi Australia declined 0.4 percent, while comparable sales fell 1.4 percent. JB Hi-Fi New Zealand recorded total sales growth of 17.3 percent and comparable sales growth of 10.7 percent.

Total sales at The Good Guys slipped 0.1 percent, while e&s sales declined 3.7 percent. The group said trading remained variable amid heightened competition, with customers increasingly shopping during promotional events. Sales slowed in October ahead of the key Black Friday and Christmas trading periods.

JBH.AX is currently trading at AUD 68.62 down AUD 2.04 or 2.89 percent in the Australian Stock Exchange.

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