Pilgrims Pride Aktie

Pilgrims Pride für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJBW / ISIN: US72147K1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.08.2026 07:43:54

JBS Plans To Acquire All Outstanding Shares Of Pilgrim's Pride; Submits Proposal To Board

(RTTNews) - JBS N.V. (JBS) has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Board of Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of PPC that are not owned by JBS or its affiliates for a fixed exchange ratio of 2.086 JBS Class A common shares for each PPC share of common stock. JBS currently owns approximately 82% of PPC's common stock. Following completion of the proposed transaction, shares of PPC common stock would no longer be quoted on Nasdaq and shares of PPC common stock would be deregistered.

JBS expects that the proposed transaction will require the approval of a majority of the votes cast by the shares of PPC common stock that are not owned by JBS or its affiliates, as well as customary closing conditions.

At prior close on NasdaqGS, Pilgrim's Pride stock was trading at $28.49. Overnight, shares rose to $30.00.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pilgrims Pride Corp

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pilgrims Pride Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JBS N.V. Registered Shs -A- 11,73 -0,55% JBS N.V. Registered Shs -A-
Pilgrims Pride Corp 26,67 8,55% Pilgrims Pride Corp

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:40 George Soros baut sein Depot um: Salesforce-Aktie fliegt raus - Tech-Sektor angepasst
03:05 Ackman-Depot: Diese vier Aktien sind neu - Alphabet nicht mehr dabei
19.08.26 Nach Buffett: So sah das Aktienportfolio von Berkshire Hathaway im 2. Quartal aus
16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen