04.06.2021 03:15:21
JBS Says All Global Facilities Fully Operational After Cyberattack
(RTTNews) - JBS USA and Pilgrim's said Thursday that all of its global facilities are fully operational after resolution of the criminal cyberattack on Sunday, May 30.
The company said any lost production across the company's global business will be fully recovered by the end of next week, limiting any potential negative impact on producers, consumers and the company's workforce, the company said in a statement.
The company noted that it is not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation.
