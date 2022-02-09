|
JBT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Please register in advance if you plan to participate in the conference call:
Upon registering, participants will receive dial-in information, as well as a unique registrant and conference ID that they will use to access the event.
The call will be simultaneously webcast, for listen-only mode, by accessing the following website:
The webcast will also be available for replay shortly after the call ends.
This information is also available on our website https://ir.jbtc.com/events-and-presentations/.
JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,600 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.
Investors & Media: Kedric Meredith| (312) 861-6034 kedric.meredith@jbtc.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301479152.html
SOURCE JBT Corporation
