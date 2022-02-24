|
24.02.2022 22:35:00
JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on February 24, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.
JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,600 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.
Investors & Media:
Kedric Meredith
(312) 861-6034
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbt-corporation-declares-quarterly-dividend-301490214.html
SOURCE JBT Corporation
