JCDecaux Airport signs exclusive advertising agreement with Atlantic Aviation

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded the exclusive contract to represent Atlantic Aviation's media assets in their private aviation terminals across North America.

At launch on April 1st, 2022, the new program will feature JCDecaux Elite network in 30 private aviation airports in the top 10 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami, as well as exclusive destinations around the U.S. like Palm Beach, Aspen and Las Vegas. Additional digital locations are also planned in the first 12 months of operation. In total, JCDecaux Elite network will be rolled out in 80 Atlantic Aviation airports for advertising, sponsorship, and experiential opportunities.

Global, national, and regional brands will be able to access the 'Elite' network of bespoke digital screens powered by JCDecaux's proprietary booking, scheduling, and diagnostic platform. This system ensures that advertisers will have the most efficient and effective way to reach the highly sought-after private aviation audience.

In addition to the digital network targeting the growing demand for this elite private jet audience, JCDecaux will manage all sponsorship and experiential opportunities at Atlantic Aviation's facilities.

Alan Sullivan, Co-CEO of JCDecaux North America, said: "We are delighted to join forces with Atlantic Aviation who represents state-of-the-art private aviation. Their facilities, customers and staff provide the perfect combination for advertisers trying to reach premium and business audiences in a qualitative environment. As demand for private aviation has recorded a rebound in 2021, we are excited to work with Atlantic Aviation to develop existing and new opportunities to help brands reach these audiences in the right mindset and in the right locations."

Tim Bannon, Chief Operating Officer of Atlantic Aviation, stated: "Atlantic is looking forward to the opportunities that JCDecaux, the premier outdoor advertising company, will bring to Atlantic."

About JCDecaux North America

JCDecaux North America, Inc. is part of JCDecaux Out-of-Home Media Group, an international media and communications company founded in 1964. JCDecaux is the number one outdoor advertising specialist in the world, as well as the market leader in Europe and in Asia Pacific. As the inventor of the "street furniture" concept in 1964, the JCDecaux Group is one of only two companies worldwide to focus exclusively on outdoor advertising and develop activities in all three segments: street furniture, billboard, and transport advertising.

JCDecaux is number one worldwide for street furniture, number one worldwide in transport, number one in Europe for billboard advertising, and number one worldwide for airport advertising with concessions in more than 150 airports. The Group has operations in 80+ countries with a presence in 3,670 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants, reaching over 840 million people daily worldwide.

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecauxna.com.

Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Instagram and Youtube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcdecaux-airport-signs-exclusive-advertising-agreement-with-atlantic-aviation-301513861.html

SOURCE JCDecaux North America