JCDecaux and JOJ Media House sign an agreement to merge their OOH activities in Slovakia

Paris, December 14th, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, which began its OOH activities in Slovakia in 1990, announces that on December 14th it signed an agreement regarding the merger of its activity in Slovakia with Akzent Bigboard, the outdoor advertising subsidiary of JOJ Media House Group, the leading Media Group in Slovakia. The completion of the transaction is subject to standard regulatory conditions. Under this agreement, the newly formed joint-venture will be owned at 60% by ATSBG Holding GmbH, a JCDecaux subsidiary, and at 40% by JOJ Media House.

This merger will be a real growth driver for outdoor advertising in Slovakia, which currently represents around 5.5% of the total advertising market, lower than the market share global average, but continually increasing. The combined expertise of JCDecaux and Akzent Bigboard will open up new opportunities for advertisers including in digital outdoor advertising within a highly fragmented advertising market.

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

