JCDecaux : Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 7 May 2024

Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE of 7 May 2024

Paris, 7 May 2024 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 7 May 2024 at the company’s head office.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:

approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023;

renewed the mandates of four members of the Supervisory Board: Gérard Degonse, Jean-Pierre Decaux and Michel Bleitrach for one year, and Jean-François Ducrest for three years;

approved the 2024 compensation policy for corporate officers and the compensation components paid or allocated in respect of 2023;

renewed the appointment of KPMG SA as Statutory Auditor for six financial years;

appointed MAZARS as Statutory Auditors to replace Ernst & Young et Autres for six financial years;

appointed GRANT THORNTON as Statutory Auditors responsible for certifying sustainability information for three financial years;

renewed the expiring financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board.





Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed the mandates of Gérard Degonse as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jean-Pierre Decaux as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

The Supervisory Board also renewed, for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members, the mandates of:

Jean-François Ducrest as member and Chairman of the Audit Committee;

Michel Bleitrach as member and Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

Gérard Degonse as member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

Jean-François Ducrest as member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

Michel Bleitrach as member and Chairman of the Ethics and ESG Committee;

Jean-François Ducrest as member of the Ethics and ESG Committee.

The Supervisory Board appointed Jean-Charles Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-François Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SE.

For commercial and public-representation purposes, Jean-Charles Decaux and Jean-François Decaux use the title of "Co-Chief Executive Officer” of JCDecaux.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognized for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

