JCDecaux : Following a tender of Bangalore International Airport Limited, JCDecaux extends its partnership with Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, for 12 years

Following a tender of Bangalore International Airport Limited, JCDecaux extends its partnership with Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India, for 12 years

Paris, February 14th, 2023. JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that its subsidiary JCDecaux India – 100% owned by JCDecaux – has won an exclusive 12-year contract to advertise inside and outside Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAB / BLR Airport). The award follows a competitive tender.

JCDecaux has operated the advertising space in Terminal 1 of BLR Airport since it opened in 2008, pioneering the first-ever use of digital screens in an Indian airport. This new contract extends JCDecaux’s footprint to the newly opened Terminal 2 (T2). Market studies project BLR Airport’s to reach 80 million passengers per year within the decade (vs. 33.7 million in 2019 and 10 million in 2008), cementing its position as a global airport hub.

With T2 now open for business, JCDecaux has committed to deliver a wide-ranging advertising portfolio including uniquely designed new displays and iconic digital furniture. The Group will deploy a range of new services and innovative technologies such as AAM (Airport Audience Measurement, the first international audience system for the airport industry) as well as programmatic sales. This will enable advertisers to blend the precision targeting and flexibility of programmatic buying with the effectiveness of Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH).

Against the backdrop of JCDecaux’s new 2030 ESG roadmap announcement, the Group will provide BLR Airport with its full expertise, supporting its ambition to become a more sustainable airport, notably through Terminal 2, built as a terminal in a garden, and by complementing the T2 sustainability programme. These efforts will focus on the eco-design of JCDecaux’s furniture, including the use of recycled materials, reduced electricity consumption, deployment of electric vehicles for operations, optimised water consumption, purchasing of 100% renewable electricity, and a dedicated health and safety team.

Regarded as the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru is a city with more than 12 million people and a projected population of close to 20 million by 2030. BLR Airport is India’s third largest airport behind Delhi and Mumbai, recording a sustained increase in passenger traffic (average annual growth of +13% pre-Covid-19, and the highest global growth in 2018 with a +29% increase). Thanks to the sharp increase in domestic traffic, BLR Airport is expected to have more than 50 million annual passengers in five years and 70 million within the next decade. The airport won the title of ‘Best Regional Airport in India and South Asia’ during the 2022 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

JCDecaux, which entered the Indian market in 2006 with the iconic bus shelter concession in New Delhi, now operates in the country’s four main cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) across several segments (street furniture, airports, metros and shopping centres).

Kenneth Guldjberg, Bangalore International Airport Ltd’s (BIAL) Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are pleased to continue our partnership with JCDecaux who have emerged as a successful bidder, with their capability to deliver world-class advertising through the use of innovation and sustainability which complements BIAL’s 4 key pillars on which T2 is being developed. With this new partnership, we look forward to collaborating further to improve the passenger experience by offering them new, reimagined experiences at our airport at world class standards.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "As travel picks up significantly, we are pleased to have been chosen once again by Bangalore International Airport Limited, continuing our partnership of almost 15 years. This contract illustrates our ability to deliver innovative advertising solutions and services, including premium digital displays, which not only enhance the passenger experience but also maximise visibility for advertisers and their brands. It also reflects our ambition to contribute towards BLR Airport’s sustainable development goals, particularly in the new Terminal 2. As the number one worldwide in airport advertising, JCDecaux will leverage its expertise to ensure the success of this partnership.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

957,706 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

10,720 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram and Youtube .

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment