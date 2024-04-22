

JCDecaux gains Ipsos validation for its global metro audience measurement

Paris, April 22nd, 2024 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces today that Ipsos has validated "Metro Audience Metrix”, its international audience measurement for metro networks.

Developed by JCDecaux’s global data division, Metro Audience Metrix (MAM) is based upon algorithms calculating the main components of audience measurement, in particular the number of unique passengers, reach, frequency of the advertising message and the total number of viewed impressions delivered. Its purpose is to offer consistent KPIs that help advertisers optimise their media plans and maximise their impact on target audiences in the metro environment.

MAM has been deployed on the Shanghai Metro that has 503 stations. In 2024, it is planned to be deployed on the Hong Kong MTR. More subway networks will roll out Metro Audience Metrix in 2024. With the validation of the Metro Audience Metrix methodology by Ipsos, JCDecaux continues to set international standards for OOH audience measurement in transport environments.

Metro Audience Metrix is part of JCDecaux Data Solutions, a portfolio of global and local data-driven solutions that enables advertisers to maximise the power and ROI of their media investment. It brings:

Scalability for metros worldwide,

Valuable insights into passengers’ journey,

Precise metrics for media plans,

Programmatic sales when combined with VIOOH, a global independent automated planning and trading platform for OOH.

MAM methodology details, sources, algorithms, and results were submitted to and validated by Ipsos, one of the largest market research and polling companies globally.

Jean-Noël Zeh, Chief Data Scientist at Ipsos, said: "JCDecaux's Metro Audience Metrix, validated by Ipsos, provides a precise, data-led compass for metro media audience in Shanghai and in the future for Hong Kong. The validation of JCDecaux’s Metro Audience Metrix by Ipsos underlines both companies’ commitment to uphold rigorous standards in market research."

Grace Zhou, CEO Metro & Data of JCDecaux China, said: "The OOH industry is becoming more data-driven, with increasing recognition of data-led media strategies and planning. Metro Audience Metrix is transforming the OOH industry by providing advertisers with greater precision and flexibility in their media strategies. As the leader in metro advertising in China, the Ipsos validation of Metro Audience Metrix enhances our effectiveness, while supporting our ambitious digitisation plan notably in the Shanghai metro and Beijing Metro. It is a great achievement, demonstrating our expertise to develop high-performance, high-impact and measurable out-of-home advertising solutions in China.”

Sylvain Le Borgne, Group Chief Data Officer of JCDecaux, said: "I am delighted that JCDecaux has partnered with Ipsos to validate Metro Audience Metrix, setting global audience measurement standards for OOH. Metro Audience Metrix helps advertisers make data-driven decisions to optimise their media spend by providing accurate insights for the metro environment.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment