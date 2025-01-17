|
17.01.2025 18:56:46
JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Paris, 17th January 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:
- 161,069 shares
- € 2,694,820.10
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:
- 104,548 shares
- € 3,537,984.55
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m(a)
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 11,650 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)
(a)Adjusted revenue
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|6,231
|1,469,779
|25,622,357.99
|6,396
|1,413,258
|24,710,643.03
|07/01/2024
|32
|7,500
|141,225.00
|80
|19,500
|369,915.00
|07/02/2024
|48
|11,725
|216,209.00
|77
|18,500
|344,285.00
|07/03/2024
|-
|-
|-
|97
|18,000
|343,800.00
|07/04/2024
|27
|2,203
|43,024.59
|61
|8,101
|158,779.60
|07/05/2024
|40
|10,140
|199,352.40
|99
|16,700
|329,992.00
|07/08/2024
|14
|4,000
|79,560.00
|71
|17,100
|343,026.00
|07/09/2024
|16
|4,279
|86,992.07
|39
|8,500
|173,230.00
|07/10/2024
|46
|8,221
|166,968.51
|37
|7,000
|142,800.00
|07/11/2024
|93
|21,000
|423,990.00
|42
|9,500
|192,945.00
|07/12/2024
|32
|7,501
|150,695.09
|25
|5,500
|110,825.00
|07/15/2024
|48
|10,500
|209,895.00
|47
|12,501
|250,645.05
|07/16/2024
|39
|10,849
|219,366.78
|87
|16,551
|335,488.77
|07/17/2024
|53
|10,652
|215,916.04
|39
|9,534
|193,826.22
|07/18/2024
|42
|10,038
|204,775.20
|68
|13,466
|276,053.00
|07/19/2024
|28
|7,963
|161,011.86
|23
|7,502
|152,665.70
|07/22/2024
|14
|3,326
|68,016.70
|50
|10,503
|215,521.56
|07/23/2024
|80
|18,174
|367,660.02
|27
|5,497
|112,193.77
|07/24/2024
|30
|5,779
|117,371.49
|45
|11,999
|244,779.60
|07/25/2024
|60
|18,000
|355,320.00
|14
|3,000
|60,480.00
|07/26/2024
|40
|7,000
|130,900.00
|29
|5,700
|107,388.00
|07/29/2024
|29
|6,247
|119,442.64
|64
|14,100
|271,143.00
|07/30/2024
|35
|5,214
|100,890.90
|32
|6,713
|130,702.11
|07/31/2024
|66
|10,909
|211,198.24
|12
|3,387
|66,283.59
|08/01/2024
|72
|13,630
|259,242.60
|73
|13,344
|257,005.44
|08/02/2024
|73
|17,000
|324,020.00
|5
|2,500
|48,125.00
|08/05/2024
|98
|20,000
|353,000.00
|16
|4,500
|80,235.00
|08/06/2024
|35
|7,000
|123,550.00
|82
|22,000
|392,480.00
|08/07/2024
|59
|13,585
|245,073.40
|47
|8,500
|154,105.00
|08/08/2024
|81
|21,915
|393,374.25
|61
|12,056
|217,610.80
|08/09/2024
|43
|10,564
|191,314.04
|103
|16,552
|302,901.60
|08/12/2024
|59
|11,436
|206,076.72
|43
|9,582
|173,434.20
|08/13/2024
|41
|9,000
|163,440.00
|78
|13,824
|251,458.56
|08/14/2024
|27
|5,500
|100,210.00
|55
|10,246
|187,399.34
|08/15/2024
|46
|6,600
|120,846.00
|56
|12,051
|222,220.44
|08/16/2024
|43
|11,401
|211,146.52
|56
|11,247
|209,081.73
|08/19/2024
|8
|1,808
|33,339.52
|44
|10,251
|190,463.58
|08/20/2024
|37
|8,545
|159,278.80
|37
|7,555
|141,429.60
|08/21/2024
|27
|6,500
|121,485.00
|43
|10,368
|194,711.04
|08/22/2024
|41
|10,002
|187,437.48
|35
|5,578
|104,977.96
|08/23/2024
|6
|1,502
|28,117.44
|67
|16,001
|301,458.84
|08/26/2024
|26
|4,761
|89,744.85
|65
|12,666
|239,894.04
|08/27/2024
|45
|9,899
|187,685.04
|34
|7,834
|148,846.00
|08/28/2024
|59
|13,941
|262,230.21
|28
|5,186
|97,859.82
|08/29/2024
|34
|6,998
|130,232.78
|19
|5,104
|95,751.04
|08/30/2024
|13
|2,500
|46,450.00
|30
|8,531
|158,932.53
|09/02/2024
|49
|14,000
|258,300.00
|9
|2,001
|36,978.48
|09/03/2024
|57
|10,500
|194,355.00
|59
|14,868
|276,544.80
|09/04/2024
|47
|9,596
|176,662.36
|34
|11,000
|203,500.00
|09/05/2024
|15
|1,683
|31,505.76
|58
|15,000
|282,150.00
|09/06/2024
|65
|18,501
|346,893.75
|63
|12,001
|226,338.86
|09/09/2024
|26
|6,501
|121,568.70
|27
|5,801
|109,058.80
|09/10/2024
|50
|13,500
|252,585.00
|81
|15,001
|281,718.78
|09/11/2024
|65
|18,001
|333,198.51
|23
|6,188
|115,220.56
|09/12/2024
|48
|12,611
|231,664.07
|80
|13,213
|243,911.98
|09/13/2024
|-
|-
|-
|103
|17,999
|335,501.36
|09/16/2024
|50
|14,200
|262,984.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/17/2024
|23
|6,001
|111,258.54
|48
|8,782
|163,169.56
|09/18/2024
|55
|14,500
|267,670.00
|46
|11,819
|219,006.07
|09/19/2024
|-
|-
|-
|58
|16,500
|309,705.00
|09/20/2024
|-
|-
|-
|25
|6,500
|126,100.00
|09/23/2024
|46
|14,201
|274,505.33
|31
|4,768
|92,594.56
|09/24/2024
|3
|1,000
|19,530.00
|44
|8,733
|170,642.82
|09/25/2024
|30
|4,212
|83,229.12
|30
|5,200
|103,168.00
|09/26/2024
|5
|800
|16,280.00
|24
|2,800
|57,036.00
|09/27/2024
|36
|6,429
|130,508.70
|33
|4,900
|100,352.00
|09/30/2024
|78
|13,171
|265,659.07
|4
|800
|16,216.00
|10/01/2024
|57
|17,000
|342,040.00
|37
|5,600
|113,064.00
|10/02/2024
|53
|12,000
|235,080.00
|52
|6,600
|129,624.00
|10/03/2024
|80
|19,000
|370,880.00
|35
|6,000
|117,660.00
|10/04/2024
|-
|-
|-
|67
|8,800
|171,248.00
|10/07/2024
|63
|14,005
|274,918.15
|61
|14,000
|275,940.00
|10/08/2024
|69
|15,495
|303,082.20
|20
|3,600
|70,740.00
|10/09/2024
|79
|17,500
|335,650.00
|24
|4,400
|85,140.00
|10/10/2024
|65
|14,400
|268,848.00
|3
|250
|4,730.00
|10/11/2024
|74
|19,269
|356,476.50
|94
|20,750
|384,705.00
|10/14/2024
|45
|11,313
|210,648.06
|45
|7,528
|140,472.48
|10/15/2024
|56
|15,402
|290,019.66
|85
|20,250
|382,117.50
|10/16/2024
|52
|10,752
|200,309.76
|-
|-
|-
|10/17/2024
|29
|5,710
|105,577.90
|44
|10,000
|185,600.00
|10/18/2024
|64
|15,314
|288,668.90
|61
|14,819
|280,227.29
|10/21/2024
|82
|19,425
|361,305.00
|26
|7,009
|131,558.93
|10/22/2024
|79
|15,828
|287,119.92
|61
|14,500
|263,610.00
|10/23/2024
|79
|18,250
|332,150.00
|78
|18,505
|337,161.10
|10/24/2024
|46
|13,500
|246,645.00
|71
|14,495
|264,968.60
|10/25/2024
|64
|15,500
|282,720.00
|53
|16,063
|293,631.64
|10/28/2024
|83
|18,500
|338,365.00
|76
|19,356
|354,408.36
|10/29/2024
|98
|22,000
|397,980.00
|53
|13,000
|236,340.00
|10/30/2024
|74
|16,005
|283,288.50
|47
|10,935
|194,096.25
|10/31/2024
|73
|16,995
|295,713.00
|56
|12,000
|209,280.00
|11/01/2024
|58
|11,611
|201,334.74
|34
|11,000
|191,070.00
|11/04/2024
|62
|12,729
|219,702.54
|33
|9,659
|166,907.52
|11/05/2024
|55
|11,971
|205,781.49
|71
|12,841
|220,993.61
|11/06/2024
|78
|19,000
|323,570.00
|32
|8,500
|146,540.00
|11/07/2024
|42
|10,000
|168,400.00
|48
|10,500
|177,135.00
|11/08/2024
|51
|20,500
|317,545.00
|11
|1,500
|23,880.00
|11/11/2024
|73
|19,000
|280,630.00
|100
|17,014
|252,317.62
|11/12/2024
|90
|22,000
|316,360.00
|94
|18,756
|270,649.08
|11/13/2024
|74
|16,750
|238,352.50
|66
|17,500
|249,200.00
|11/14/2024
|44
|9,050
|129,958.00
|69
|17,744
|256,223.36
|11/15/2024
|121
|21,748
|318,390.72
|58
|15,781
|232,769.75
|11/18/2024
|78
|16,887
|241,652.97
|74
|17,000
|243,440.00
|11/19/2024
|92
|20,565
|293,873.85
|91
|23,219
|332,728.27
|11/20/2024
|86
|20,000
|287,200.00
|86
|16,519
|237,708.41
|11/21/2024
|64
|18,000
|255,060.00
|60
|16,964
|240,549.52
|11/22/2024
|47
|15,415
|220,434.50
|82
|21,017
|301,383.78
|11/25/2024
|65
|18,335
|265,124.10
|74
|19,003
|275,163.44
|11/26/2024
|36
|9,500
|135,755.00
|15
|2,510
|35,943.20
|11/27/2024
|60
|15,500
|221,340.00
|67
|16,570
|237,116.70
|11/28/2024
|42
|9,893
|140,678.46
|16
|5,001
|71,364.27
|11/29/2024
|43
|13,507
|190,313.63
|24
|7,500
|106,125.00
|12/02/2024
|79
|21,000
|291,060.00
|44
|11,000
|153,560.00
|12/03/2024
|17
|5,500
|76,395.00
|55
|12,250
|170,887.50
|12/04/2024
|61
|12,250
|171,745.00
|32
|9,000
|126,810.00
|12/05/2024
|40
|12,001
|167,533.96
|64
|17,500
|245,700.00
|12/06/2024
|28
|7,053
|100,434.72
|57
|12,162
|173,308.50
|12/09/2024
|-
|-
|-
|87
|19,755
|290,003.40
|12/10/2024
|66
|10,000
|150,100.00
|61
|11,750
|176,720.00
|12/11/2024
|84
|21,896
|328,877.92
|88
|18,634
|280,441.70
|12/12/2024
|67
|20,856
|312,631.44
|93
|23,118
|347,463.54
|12/13/2024
|54
|15,250
|230,275.00
|70
|14,248
|215,287.28
|12/16/2024
|37
|12,099
|181,485.00
|37
|11,000
|165,110.00
|12/17/2024
|106
|27,649
|416,393.94
|104
|26,320
|396,905.60
|12/18/2024
|7
|1,000
|15,080.00
|32
|6,750
|101,857.50
|12/19/2024
|31
|7,000
|104,510.00
|1
|500
|7,485.00
|12/20/2024
|50
|12,000
|175,680.00
|14
|3,500
|51,730.00
|12/23/2024
|2
|500
|7,350.00
|-
|-
|-
|12/24/2024
|-
|-
|-
|14
|4,500
|67,275.00
|12/27/2024
|-
|-
|-
|4
|1,000
|15,050.00
|12/30/2024
|41
|12,387
|185,928.87
|36
|11,651
|175,114.53
|12/31/2024
|3
|1,500
|22,500.00
|27
|5,858
|88,338.64
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)mehr Analysen
|10:22
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.25
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:22
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.25
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.01.25
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.10.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|JCDecaux Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.07.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.24
|JCDecaux Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:22
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|15.01.25
|JCDecaux Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.24
|JCDecaux Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.07.24
|JCDecaux Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JCDecaux S.A. (JC Decaux S.A.)
|15,31
|0,39%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss - erstmals über 20.900-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenende stark im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordrally fort und knackte erstmals die 20.900-Punkte-Marke. Die US-Börsen notieren im Freitagshandel mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.