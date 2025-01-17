JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Paris, 17th January 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDecaux SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2024:

161,069 shares

€ 2,694,820.10

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,231

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,396

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,469,779 shares for € 25,622,357.99

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,413,258 shares for € 24,710,643.03

As a reminder:

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account: 104,548 shares € 3,537,984.55 Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,141 Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,969 Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,215,130 shares for € 23,062,263.09 Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,146,449 shares for € 21,754,871.02

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started: 0 shares € 5,000,000.00



The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m (a)

– H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a)Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 6,231 1,469,779 25,622,357.99 6,396 1,413,258 24,710,643.03 07/01/2024 32 7,500 141,225.00 80 19,500 369,915.00 07/02/2024 48 11,725 216,209.00 77 18,500 344,285.00 07/03/2024 - - - 97 18,000 343,800.00 07/04/2024 27 2,203 43,024.59 61 8,101 158,779.60 07/05/2024 40 10,140 199,352.40 99 16,700 329,992.00 07/08/2024 14 4,000 79,560.00 71 17,100 343,026.00 07/09/2024 16 4,279 86,992.07 39 8,500 173,230.00 07/10/2024 46 8,221 166,968.51 37 7,000 142,800.00 07/11/2024 93 21,000 423,990.00 42 9,500 192,945.00 07/12/2024 32 7,501 150,695.09 25 5,500 110,825.00 07/15/2024 48 10,500 209,895.00 47 12,501 250,645.05 07/16/2024 39 10,849 219,366.78 87 16,551 335,488.77 07/17/2024 53 10,652 215,916.04 39 9,534 193,826.22 07/18/2024 42 10,038 204,775.20 68 13,466 276,053.00 07/19/2024 28 7,963 161,011.86 23 7,502 152,665.70 07/22/2024 14 3,326 68,016.70 50 10,503 215,521.56 07/23/2024 80 18,174 367,660.02 27 5,497 112,193.77 07/24/2024 30 5,779 117,371.49 45 11,999 244,779.60 07/25/2024 60 18,000 355,320.00 14 3,000 60,480.00 07/26/2024 40 7,000 130,900.00 29 5,700 107,388.00 07/29/2024 29 6,247 119,442.64 64 14,100 271,143.00 07/30/2024 35 5,214 100,890.90 32 6,713 130,702.11 07/31/2024 66 10,909 211,198.24 12 3,387 66,283.59 08/01/2024 72 13,630 259,242.60 73 13,344 257,005.44 08/02/2024 73 17,000 324,020.00 5 2,500 48,125.00 08/05/2024 98 20,000 353,000.00 16 4,500 80,235.00 08/06/2024 35 7,000 123,550.00 82 22,000 392,480.00 08/07/2024 59 13,585 245,073.40 47 8,500 154,105.00 08/08/2024 81 21,915 393,374.25 61 12,056 217,610.80 08/09/2024 43 10,564 191,314.04 103 16,552 302,901.60 08/12/2024 59 11,436 206,076.72 43 9,582 173,434.20 08/13/2024 41 9,000 163,440.00 78 13,824 251,458.56 08/14/2024 27 5,500 100,210.00 55 10,246 187,399.34 08/15/2024 46 6,600 120,846.00 56 12,051 222,220.44 08/16/2024 43 11,401 211,146.52 56 11,247 209,081.73 08/19/2024 8 1,808 33,339.52 44 10,251 190,463.58 08/20/2024 37 8,545 159,278.80 37 7,555 141,429.60 08/21/2024 27 6,500 121,485.00 43 10,368 194,711.04 08/22/2024 41 10,002 187,437.48 35 5,578 104,977.96 08/23/2024 6 1,502 28,117.44 67 16,001 301,458.84 08/26/2024 26 4,761 89,744.85 65 12,666 239,894.04 08/27/2024 45 9,899 187,685.04 34 7,834 148,846.00 08/28/2024 59 13,941 262,230.21 28 5,186 97,859.82 08/29/2024 34 6,998 130,232.78 19 5,104 95,751.04 08/30/2024 13 2,500 46,450.00 30 8,531 158,932.53 09/02/2024 49 14,000 258,300.00 9 2,001 36,978.48 09/03/2024 57 10,500 194,355.00 59 14,868 276,544.80 09/04/2024 47 9,596 176,662.36 34 11,000 203,500.00 09/05/2024 15 1,683 31,505.76 58 15,000 282,150.00 09/06/2024 65 18,501 346,893.75 63 12,001 226,338.86 09/09/2024 26 6,501 121,568.70 27 5,801 109,058.80 09/10/2024 50 13,500 252,585.00 81 15,001 281,718.78 09/11/2024 65 18,001 333,198.51 23 6,188 115,220.56 09/12/2024 48 12,611 231,664.07 80 13,213 243,911.98 09/13/2024 - - - 103 17,999 335,501.36 09/16/2024 50 14,200 262,984.00 - - - 09/17/2024 23 6,001 111,258.54 48 8,782 163,169.56 09/18/2024 55 14,500 267,670.00 46 11,819 219,006.07 09/19/2024 - - - 58 16,500 309,705.00 09/20/2024 - - - 25 6,500 126,100.00 09/23/2024 46 14,201 274,505.33 31 4,768 92,594.56 09/24/2024 3 1,000 19,530.00 44 8,733 170,642.82 09/25/2024 30 4,212 83,229.12 30 5,200 103,168.00 09/26/2024 5 800 16,280.00 24 2,800 57,036.00 09/27/2024 36 6,429 130,508.70 33 4,900 100,352.00 09/30/2024 78 13,171 265,659.07 4 800 16,216.00 10/01/2024 57 17,000 342,040.00 37 5,600 113,064.00 10/02/2024 53 12,000 235,080.00 52 6,600 129,624.00 10/03/2024 80 19,000 370,880.00 35 6,000 117,660.00 10/04/2024 - - - 67 8,800 171,248.00 10/07/2024 63 14,005 274,918.15 61 14,000 275,940.00 10/08/2024 69 15,495 303,082.20 20 3,600 70,740.00 10/09/2024 79 17,500 335,650.00 24 4,400 85,140.00 10/10/2024 65 14,400 268,848.00 3 250 4,730.00 10/11/2024 74 19,269 356,476.50 94 20,750 384,705.00 10/14/2024 45 11,313 210,648.06 45 7,528 140,472.48 10/15/2024 56 15,402 290,019.66 85 20,250 382,117.50 10/16/2024 52 10,752 200,309.76 - - - 10/17/2024 29 5,710 105,577.90 44 10,000 185,600.00 10/18/2024 64 15,314 288,668.90 61 14,819 280,227.29 10/21/2024 82 19,425 361,305.00 26 7,009 131,558.93 10/22/2024 79 15,828 287,119.92 61 14,500 263,610.00 10/23/2024 79 18,250 332,150.00 78 18,505 337,161.10 10/24/2024 46 13,500 246,645.00 71 14,495 264,968.60 10/25/2024 64 15,500 282,720.00 53 16,063 293,631.64 10/28/2024 83 18,500 338,365.00 76 19,356 354,408.36 10/29/2024 98 22,000 397,980.00 53 13,000 236,340.00 10/30/2024 74 16,005 283,288.50 47 10,935 194,096.25 10/31/2024 73 16,995 295,713.00 56 12,000 209,280.00 11/01/2024 58 11,611 201,334.74 34 11,000 191,070.00 11/04/2024 62 12,729 219,702.54 33 9,659 166,907.52 11/05/2024 55 11,971 205,781.49 71 12,841 220,993.61 11/06/2024 78 19,000 323,570.00 32 8,500 146,540.00 11/07/2024 42 10,000 168,400.00 48 10,500 177,135.00 11/08/2024 51 20,500 317,545.00 11 1,500 23,880.00 11/11/2024 73 19,000 280,630.00 100 17,014 252,317.62 11/12/2024 90 22,000 316,360.00 94 18,756 270,649.08 11/13/2024 74 16,750 238,352.50 66 17,500 249,200.00 11/14/2024 44 9,050 129,958.00 69 17,744 256,223.36 11/15/2024 121 21,748 318,390.72 58 15,781 232,769.75 11/18/2024 78 16,887 241,652.97 74 17,000 243,440.00 11/19/2024 92 20,565 293,873.85 91 23,219 332,728.27 11/20/2024 86 20,000 287,200.00 86 16,519 237,708.41 11/21/2024 64 18,000 255,060.00 60 16,964 240,549.52 11/22/2024 47 15,415 220,434.50 82 21,017 301,383.78 11/25/2024 65 18,335 265,124.10 74 19,003 275,163.44 11/26/2024 36 9,500 135,755.00 15 2,510 35,943.20 11/27/2024 60 15,500 221,340.00 67 16,570 237,116.70 11/28/2024 42 9,893 140,678.46 16 5,001 71,364.27 11/29/2024 43 13,507 190,313.63 24 7,500 106,125.00 12/02/2024 79 21,000 291,060.00 44 11,000 153,560.00 12/03/2024 17 5,500 76,395.00 55 12,250 170,887.50 12/04/2024 61 12,250 171,745.00 32 9,000 126,810.00 12/05/2024 40 12,001 167,533.96 64 17,500 245,700.00 12/06/2024 28 7,053 100,434.72 57 12,162 173,308.50 12/09/2024 - - - 87 19,755 290,003.40 12/10/2024 66 10,000 150,100.00 61 11,750 176,720.00 12/11/2024 84 21,896 328,877.92 88 18,634 280,441.70 12/12/2024 67 20,856 312,631.44 93 23,118 347,463.54 12/13/2024 54 15,250 230,275.00 70 14,248 215,287.28 12/16/2024 37 12,099 181,485.00 37 11,000 165,110.00 12/17/2024 106 27,649 416,393.94 104 26,320 396,905.60 12/18/2024 7 1,000 15,080.00 32 6,750 101,857.50 12/19/2024 31 7,000 104,510.00 1 500 7,485.00 12/20/2024 50 12,000 175,680.00 14 3,500 51,730.00 12/23/2024 2 500 7,350.00 - - - 12/24/2024 - - - 14 4,500 67,275.00 12/27/2024 - - - 4 1,000 15,050.00 12/30/2024 41 12,387 185,928.87 36 11,651 175,114.53 12/31/2024 3 1,500 22,500.00 27 5,858 88,338.64

