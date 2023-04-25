JCDecaux: Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023

Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 16, 2023

Paris, April 25, 2023 – The shareholders of the Company are advised that the Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at 17 rue Soyer 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live with audio and will be available on JCDecaux’s website at www.jcdecaux.com/ag2023.

The notice to shareholders (avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting were published on April 7, 2023 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n° 42.

The documents and information referred to in articles R.22-10-23, L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company’s website at www.jcdecaux.com/ag2023.

For further information, please contact:

Rémi GRISARD

Head of Investor Relations

Téléphone : +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email : remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2022 revenue: €3,317m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.6/5), CDP (A- Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Platinum Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.

