JCDecaux is referenced in the CDP A List, maintaining its Leadership level in 2023



Paris, February 26th, 2024 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has been once again recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), securing a place on its annual ‘A List’.

Based on data reported through CDP’s 2023 Climate Change questionnaire, JCDecaux SE is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ - out of over 21,000 companies scored. Reflecting its significant and measurable environmental actions, JCDecaux has improved its general evaluation from A- to A and is part of CDP A List as in 2019 and 2021, showcasing companies that are leading the way in the fight against climate change. This year, JCDecaux is amongst 17% of companies that reached Leadership level in the Web & Marketing Services category, with a performance well above the category average (C).

This latest recognition of the Group's efforts to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy is real proof of its commitment, the strength of its policy and its transparency on environmental issues.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are scored an F.

In 2019, JCDecaux was the first outdoor advertising group to join RE100, an international initiative bringing together businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Today, the Group is actively pursuing plans to reduce its carbon impact through practical initiatives such as:

Conducting life cycle analyses on its urban furniture in order to identify the main environmental impacts, applying eco-design principles and refurbishing equipment at the end of the contract, complying with the principles of the circular economy;

Reducing the electricity consumption of its street furniture, by replacing old lighting systems with newer and more environmentally-friendly technologies such as LEDs, which are more energy-efficient (LED retrofit), solutions to reduce the light intensity (dimming) or even temporarily switch off the power supply at certain times, as well as rationalised management of the size of small digital displays;

Covering 100% of its power requirements with electricity from renewable sources since 2022;

Selecting low emissions vehicles wherever possible for operating staff.



The Group is confident in its response to the environmental challenges of the future. Its strong commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change is set out in its new strategic ESG roadmap for 2030, unveiled in 2022, and its Climate Strategy, unveiled in 2023.

Reducing the Group's carbon footprint remains an absolute priority and JCDecaux is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. To achieve this, the Group has committed to a Science-Based Targets (SBTi) trajectory with short- and long-term absolute emission reduction targets at company level, based on the following objectives:

By 2030: reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by at least 60% and Scope 3 emissions by 46% in absolute value vs. 2019 (market-based).

By 2050: reduce by at least 90% the emissions of scopes 1, 2 and 3 in absolute value vs. 2019 (market-based).

At the end of 2023, JCDecaux submitted its reduction trajectory to SBTi for review and validation.

Sherry Madera, CEO of CDP, said: "Congratulations to all the companies on CDP’s A List, and those companies that started or accelerated their journey towards environmental transparency in 2023 – we saw a 24% increase of disclosures last year and that trajectory is to be applauded. It is only by laying the groundwork of disclosure that companies can show they are serious about the vital part they play in securing a net-zero, nature-positive future. Earning a place on the A List is about more than the score. It’s an indication of high quality, complete data that equips companies with a holistic view of their environmental impact, serves as a baseline for transition plans and – crucially – enables them to follow through on their ambitions. As we move deeper into the Decade of Action, and as CDP continually raises the bar for what represents environmental leadership, the work of A List companies is never complete. We look forward to seeing all companies turn their commitments into further and more meaningful and effective action.”

Jean-François Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are particularly proud to be on the CDP A list again. This recognition reflects our historical commitment to a sustainable business model that respects society and the environment, while demonstrating to all our stakeholders our maturity and sense of responsibility towards the climate emergency. As a major player involved in sustainable development and anticipating the future changes, we call for a public procurement, combining standards of quality, sustainability and efficiency.”

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit https://cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,040,132 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,573 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,200 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.4/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AA), Sustainalytics (13.5), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (604,536 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 205 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (333,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (101,976 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (654,957 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (170,973 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (129,305 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (24,198 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (19,371 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

