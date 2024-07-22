JCDecaux Macau renews and extends its exclusive advertising contract with Macau International Airport

Paris, July 22nd, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux Macau, a joint-venture between JCDecaux (80% equity) and HN Group (20% equity), has renewed its exclusive advertising contract with Macau International Airport for a 10-year period, following a competitive tender process.

Running from July 1, 2024, this new contract strengthens JCDecaux’s presence in Macau and follows the award of the 15-year street furniture contract. Together with our Chinese airports concessions, this ensures a strong presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area – one of the world’s most dynamic regions, home to over 86 million people.

JCDecaux Macau has managed the advertising sales concession at Macau International Airport since 2003. Under the new contract, JCDecaux will introduce a programme of digitisation, deploying innovative technology, creative solutions and airport products to enhance airport services and experiences while generating advertising revenue. Looking ahead, the growth of Macau airport advertising will be driven by digitisation and a strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles while delivering results for advertisers.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen once again by the Macau International Airport Company Limited following our longstanding 21-year partnership. This contract is a further recognition of JCDecaux’s expertise and ability to provide innovative and high-quality solutions for advertisers. Our commitment to excellence and to providing best-in-class service is at the heart of our enduring relationship, and we are proud that this has been recognised by CAM. We would like to thank CAM for their continued trust as we work to provide next-generation airport advertising products and services that can transform the airport environment and enhance the passenger experience. This will create a powerful platform for brand advertisers, promoting growth and innovation over the next decade and beyond.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m (a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.7), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment