JCDecaux wins landmark exclusive 21-year advertising street furniture contract in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia

Paris, February 21st, 2023 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Eesti OÜ, its Estonian subsidiary, has won an exclusive 21-year advertising street furniture contract with Tallinn – population 452,000, the capital city of Estonia.

The contract includes the installation and maintenance of 1,200 bus shelters, 34 self-cleaning toilets, and 141 free-standing City-Light-Poster displays. Part of the media portfolio in Tallinn’s vibrant city centre will be digitised.

Mr. Mihhail Kõlvart, the Mayor of Tallinn, said: "This procurement was the first of its kind in Estonia, in which the procuring party considered the design and quality of the structure to be more important than the rent. In cooperation with JCDecaux Eesti OÜ, which won the tender, we seek to acquire high-quality and passenger-friendly street furniture that has been specially designed for the city of Tallinn. The accessible outdoor toilets, which will be added to the public space, are also important for the city of Tallinn.”

Jean-Francois Decaux, Co-chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "Tallinn is an important and modern technological hub, a popular tourist destination, as well as the European Green Capital in 2023. We are very pleased to continue the long-term partnership with the city of Tallinn which started in 2007, by offering high-quality products and services to its citizens and visitors. In this public procurement process, the final tender evaluation was 100% based on non-financial criteria, such as design, including functionality and quality, where JCDecaux was the best respondent. This contract is the perfect example of our street furniture business model which is about the beautification of the streetscape and first-class maintenance of services provided at no cost to taxpayers. With this contract, we will pursue our successful strategy of focusing on premium advertising networks providing unique and high-quality advertising opportunities to advertisers. This will pave the way to increase our market share of total media spend which currently stands at more than 5% in Estonia."

