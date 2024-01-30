JCDecaux wins the exclusive advertising concession of Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China

Paris, January 30th, 2024 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces that JCDecaux China has won the exclusive advertising contract with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, following a tender.

This new contract, effective on February 1st, 2024, extends JCDecaux’s footprint in Chinese airports ensuring a strong presence in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, one of the most dynamic regions in the world, which counts more than 86 million inhabitants.

With around 400 existing media assets, this new partnership aims to deliver the highest international standards of airport advertising as JCDecaux will invest in new iconic giant digital screens, data and software, accompanying the digital transformation of the airport. This digital media turnaround will enable to attract new advertisers at the airport, in search of qualitative and efficient media assets.

JCDecaux aims to offer passengers an enhanced audience experience displaying the right advertisement message in the right place, at the right time. In line with both companies’ ESG pillars, sustainability and safety will be strong focuses of the concession, with clear objectives for green energy, recyclable materials and waste management.

Shenzhen is the country's first special economic zone created in 1979. It is a young & dynamic city, with the average age of residents around 32.5 years in 2020, below the national average of around 39 years. Shenzhen is now the city of high tech, a vibrant city with more than 17.5 million inhabitants; a major financial and industrial center; home to numerous well-known Chinese international companies, including Tencent Holdings and BYD.

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport is a beautiful large modern airport, designed by the Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas. Opened to traffic in October 1991, it became an international airport in May 1993, and developed into China’s fourth largest airport since 1996 with nearly 53 million passengers in 2023, including 51 million domestic passengers.

JCDecaux operates Hong-Kong airport in China since its opening in 1998 and entered Mainland in 2005, with the Shanghai Airport advertising concession, both Hongqiao & Pudong, and since then operates in Beijing Capital, Beijing Daxing, Chengdu Shuangliu, Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing Jiangbei and Macau airports. The strength of our advertising network in China's airports allows us to offer Chinese and International brands the best communication solutions.

Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport stated: "We are very pleased to reach a long-term strategic cooperation with JCDecaux. JCDecaux has rich experience in the operation and management of airport advertising resources in China and around the world. The cooperation between the two parties will contribute to promote Shenzhen Airport's media environment as international, modern, and intelligent. At the same time, it will also help Shenzhen Airport to create a high-quality media art space, to elevate customer experience and brands’ influence.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: "As the global airport passenger traffic recovers, close to its 2019 levels, with a strong domestic growth in China (+272% in November 2023 compared to November 2022*) and above its pre-Covid level (+112,6% in Q3 2023 vs Q3 2019**), we are delighted to have been chosen for the first time by Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport. We deeply thank our future partner for his confidence and look forward to rolling out premium digital displays, to enhance the passenger experience and maximize visibility for advertisers and their brands. We are very proud to be part of the continuous evolution of this iconic airport, and to contribute to its environmental transition through our ESG initiatives. To ensure the success of this new collaboration, we will leverage our international expertise and local approach combined with our commitment to quality, design, and efficiency, that made us a leading partner for the biggest airports in the world and in China.”

*Source: IATA

** Source: Forward Keys

