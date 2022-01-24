JCET Net Profit Reached Record High According to 2021 Earnings Pre Announcement

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced unaudited preliminary net profit results for 2021.

From January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021, net profit attributable to shareholders will be RMB 2.80 billion to RMB 3.08 billion, an increase of RMB 1.496 billion to RMB 1.776 billion and 114.72% to 136.20% as compared with the same period of the previous year. The net profit attributable to shareholders excluding non-recurring gains and losses is approximately RMB 2.35 billion to RMB 2.58 billion, an increase of RMB 1.398 billion to 1.628 billion and 146.85% to 171.01% as compared with the same period of the previous year. These preliminary results are estimated based on the company's operating conditions and has not yet been audited by a certified public accountant.

JCET's operational efficiency has improved continuously, driven primarily by a focus on high value-added business, fast growth market application areas, integration and upgrade of global resources. The company enhanced synergies among all subsidiaries for technological development and production capacity layout. This helped us to better fulfill customer requirements and market demand. The company also established a systematic high performance management system for sustainable growth. At the same time, customer demand from both domestic and international customers remained strong. All manufacturing units focused continuously on optimizing product portfolio and controlling costs and operating expenses, which drove higher profitability for the year.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

