JD.com Plans To Offer $1.5 Bln Of Senior Notes; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD), a supply chain-based technology and service provider, on Tuesday announced a proposed offering of convertible Senior Notes of $1.5 billion due 2029.

The company intends to grant an option to the initial purchasers to purchase up to an additional $225 million of the notes.

JD.com said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for repurchases, expand its overseas business, and further improve its supply chain network, and working capital needs.

JD was trading down by 4.32 percent at $33.25 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.