JD.com Q3 Earnings Drop; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD), a supply chain-based technology and service provider, on Thursday reported that income attributable to the company's shareholders declined despite an increase of 14.9 percent in revenue in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to RMB 5.28 billion, $741 million, from RMB 11.73 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were RMB1.69, $0.24, versus RMB3.86 last year.

Earnings per ADS were RMB3.39, $0.48, versus RMB7.73 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to RMB 5.80, $814 million, from RMB 13.174 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were RMB 1.87, $0.26, versus RMB 4.34 last year.

Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 3.73, $0.52, versus RMB 8.68 last year.

On average, fifteen analysts had expected the company to report 2.89 Chinese yuan per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to RMB 2.47 billion, $346 million, from RMB 15.08 billion in the same period last year.

Loss from operations came in at RMB 1.05 billion, $148 million, compared with income of RMB 12.04 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted income from operations decreased to RMB 211 million, $30 million from RMB 13.08 billion in the prior year.

Net revenue increased 14.9 percent to RMB 299.06 billion, $42.01 billion, from RMB 260.39 billion in the prior year.

On average, 28 analysts had expected the company to report 293.95 billion Chinese yuan in revenue. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the pre-market trading, JD.com is 4.16% higher at $32.55 on the Nasdaq.