23.04.2024 08:25:49

JD Sports Fashion To Acquire Hibbett - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) announced a definitive agreement in which JD Sports Fashion plc (JD.L) will acquire all outstanding shares of Hibbett for $87.50 per share in cash, representing an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion.

Following the closing, Mike Longo will continue to serve as President and CEO and Jared Briskin will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer of Hibbett. Hibbett has agreed to suspend the payment of dividends on its common stock, as well as the purchase of shares under existing Stock Repurchase Program, through the closing.

Hibbett is a sports fashion-inspired retailer with 1,169 stores, as of 3 February 2024, located in communities in 36 states across the US. Its main retail fascias are Hibbett and City Gear.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hibbett Sports IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hibbett Sports IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hibbett Sports IncShs 76,00 20,63% Hibbett Sports IncShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Asien gewinnen
An den Börsen in Fernost sind zur Wochenmitte gewinne zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen