JDE Peet’s expands collaboration with Costa Coffee

PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, 16 February 2024



JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP) is pleased to announce that, starting in September 2024, JDE Peet’s will manufacture, distribute, and sell Costa Coffee branded aluminium coffee capsules in Great Britain. The expanded collaboration between the two companies marks a significant development in their partnership which will serve as a key driver of future growth in Great Britain.

Since 2012, JDE Peet’s has offered Costa Coffee-branded single-serve coffee pods for the Tassimo brewer system, unlocking significant category growth. Combining Costa Coffee’s unique premium coffee shop appeal in Great Britain to JDE Peet’s in-home espresso-based technology and go-to-market will elevate single-serve offerings for both companies.

JDE Peet’s recently launched the L’OR Barista coffee brewer system in the UK – a unique proposition capable of accommodating a wide range of coffee drinks. With this new collaboration, JDE Peet’s will be able to offer consumers a wider range of choices through an extended brand portfolio and drive category value with its customer partners.

The manufacture, distribution, and sale of other coffee products in the Costa Coffee portfolio, such as instant coffee, whole beans, and roast and ground, will remain with Costa Coffee and are not covered by the new partnership.

Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s, commented: "We are excited to expand our collaboration with Costa Coffee. By extending the range of products offered under the L’OR Barista aluminium capsule system, we can offer coffee enthusiasts in Great Britain a wider selection of high-quality, single-serve choices at home. This important collaboration underscores our commitment to premiumisation through our unique coffee brewer technology as we serve more cups globally.”

Philippe Schaillee, CEO of Costa Coffee, commented: "We’re delighted to be growing our collaboration with JDE Peet’s. Our ambition is to lead the coffee sector by innovating and creating new experiences for consumers, whether that’s in a Costa Coffee store, away-from-home through our Costa Express and Proud to Serve coffee solutions, or at-home through our fantastic range of capsules, instant coffee, whole beans, and roast and ground. We’re confident that we’ll be able to unlock further growth and more people will be able to enjoy their favourite Costa coffee both on-the-go and at home.”

# # #

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee is present in 50 countries around the world, with 2,800+ coffee shops in the UK & Ireland and 1,400+ globally. We are proud to be the Nation’s Favourite coffee shop, having been awarded "Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for 14 consecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation in 2007, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, The Costa Foundation has funded over 100 school projects and changed the lives of more than 120,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in stores.

In 2011, Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation, which is now Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates in 20 international markets, with over 14,200+ coffee machines in the UK and more than 1,600+ globally. Proudly serving the same Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Blend coffee beans found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go. In 2022, Costa Coffee announced that it would be rolling out its innovative Costa Express’s Hot and Iced Drinks self-serve machines.

Costa Coffee’s Proud to Serve offer enables our corporate partners to serve a range of Costa Coffee beverages for customers and employees, without the need of a full Costa Coffee store. With presence across 22 international markets, Costa Coffee proudly supports over 30,000+ Proud to Serve sites across the UK and globally.

All Costa Coffee products, including our At-Home and Costa Coffee in a can range, have been expertly crafted by Gennaro Pelliccia, our Master of Coffee and uses Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans.

www.costa.co.uk

