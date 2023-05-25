25.05.2023 13:57:17

JDE Peet’s to cancel 15.3 million of the company’s treasury shares

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 25 May 2023

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that, following receipt of the requisite authorisation from the company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2023, the Board has resolved to cancel 15,300,000 of the company’s treasury shares. 

The company has filed a notice of cancellation of 15,300,000 treasury shares with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce and is in the process of taking the necessary steps to complete the share cancellation, which is expected to take effect in approximately 60 days.

This press release contains information within the meaning of article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,200 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2022, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.2 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 20,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

