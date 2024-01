JDK 22: The new features in Java 22

Java Development Kit 22, due in March 2024 as the next version of Java Standard Edition, will include 12 features, with a second preview of scoped values and a preview of stream gatherers being the last additions.JDK 22 reached the rampdown one phase, with the feature set frozen, on December 7, 2023, and entered rampdown phase two on January 18, 2024. General availability is set for March 19, with two release candidates planned for February. Bugs will be examined between now and the general release.Scoped values enable the safe and efficient sharing of immutable data within and across threads. These are preferred to thread-local variables, especially when using large numbers of thread variables. Goals include ease of use, comprehensibility, robustness, and performance.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel