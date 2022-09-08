Jeep® Brand Reveals Plan for Global Leadership in SUV Electrification

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand reveals next phase of its all-electric product offensive to become the global zero-emission SUV leader

The brand will introduce four all-electric SUVs in North America and in Europe by 2025

and in by 2025 Electrified models will be offered across the entire U.S. portfolio, including Wagoneer 4xe vehicles

50% of sales in the U.S. and 100% of sales in Europe will be battery-electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030

will be battery-electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030 The brand premieres two all-new, all-electric, global SUVs

Jeep Avenger, first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV for Europe , will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 17

The Jeep® brand today announced a comprehensive plan for its next generation of fully electric 4xe vehicles as part of a sustainable transformation to become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world.

The plan, which premiered on the brand's YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel, calls for the introduction of four all-electric SUVs in North America and Europe by the end of 2025. As part of an ongoing comprehensive product plan, 50% of Jeep brand sales in the U.S. will be fully electric by 2030, while 100% of European sales will be all-electric by then. The plan is in full support of the net-zero carbon emissions targets set by Stellantis during the Dare Forward 2030 long-term strategic plan.

"Driven by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, on our path to becoming the leading zero-emission SUV brand in the world," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. "This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun."

The Jeep brand showed the first images of two fully electric SUVs – the all-new Jeep Recon and an all-new Wagoneer, code name Wagoneer S – that will arrive in North America and other regions around the world, while confirming that the all-new, all-electric Jeep Avenger will launch in Europe early next year.

Jeep Brand Electrified Portfolio in North America

Building upon the success of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in the U.S., and the recently introduced Grand Cherokee 4xe, the brand is developing a comprehensive electrified product range specifically developed to enhance the brand's legendary capability and expanding its reach in North America.

"With the continuous expansion of the 4xe technology across our entire portfolio, we are redefining freedom and adventure in a way that only the Jeep brand can," said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand North America. "By the end of 2025, our full lineup will be electrified, including four all-electric vehicles competing in the heart of the marketplace."

This electrification plan will also expand the Wagoneer portfolio. The brand will offer an all-new all-electric Wagoneer in the premium midsize SUV segment. In the large SUV segment, the Wagoneer models will deliver powertrains that target an estimated 500 miles of combined range.

By 2030, the Jeep brand will offer a full range of new battery-electric vehicles (BEV), establishing a lead in the SUV industry in terms of the number of models, segment participation and sales volume. As a result, 50% of brand sales in the U.S. will be all-electric vehicles.

To read the full press release, please visit our exclusive Jeep 4xe Day Newsroom.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

