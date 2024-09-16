Jefacture.com receives its official registration number for mandatory invoicing

Unifiedpost has obtained its official registration number for Jefacture.com with the PDP (Partner Dematerialization Platform) in France. Jefacture.com is an e-invoicing platform developed by Unifiedpost for ECMA, which enables French chartered accountants to transition their clients ahead of mandatory e-invoicing legislation in 2026.

Unifiedpost partnered via a joint venture (set up in 2022) with the Expert-Comptable Media Association (ECMA), the French organisation responsible for providing digital tools to chartered accountants and a subsidiary of the National Council of Certified Public Accountants, to launch its latest digital accounting platform in France. The registration with the PDP aligns with the French government's initiative to digitise and streamline the invoicing process for businesses.

Jefacture.com is committed to supporting the accounting profession and businesses:

Full compliance with invoice dematerialisation regulations, particularly Article 26 of the 2022 Amending Finance Law;

Ability to issue and receive electronic invoices for domestic (e-invoicing) and international (e-reporting) operations;

Interoperability with partner platforms through the use of the PEPPOL protocol;

Capacity to integrate extra-financial information (CSR, energy consumption, etc.) for CSRD reporting;

Secure data storage guaranteeing the integrity of exchanges;

Transparent and adapted pricing for firms and companies;

Developments centred on the needs of accountants and their clients, with an updated version (including the latest requirements defined by the French government dated 19.06.2024) to be presented at the next accountants' congress in Marseille on the 9th of October 2024.

This registration highlights:

Robust technology: Unifiedpost's technology is designed for easy integration with other software solutions. By seamlessly incorporating Unifiedpost’s e-invoicing compliance technology into Jefacture.com, Unifiedpost demonstrates the modularity and flexibility of its platform;

Unifiedpost's technology is designed for easy integration with other software solutions. By seamlessly incorporating Unifiedpost’s e-invoicing compliance technology into Jefacture.com, Unifiedpost demonstrates the modularity and flexibility of its platform; Growing network: Strengthening Unifiedpost’s network within the digital processing ecosystem; and

Strengthening Unifiedpost’s network within the digital processing ecosystem; and Regulatory upside: Unifiedpost’s established technology is ready to leverage the impact of regulatory implementation in France.

Jefacture.com will pilot its regulatory compliance technology in 2024 to go live in 2025, ahead of the e-invoice regulatory mandates coming into effect in France in 2026.

Contact

Alex Nicoll

Investor Relations

Unifiedpost Group

alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com





About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. For more information about Unifiedpost Group and its offerings, please visit our website: Unifiedpost Group | Global leaders in digital solutions

Noteworthy facts and figures:

Established in 2001, with a proven track record

2023 group revenue €191 million

1.200+ employees

Offices in 33 countries

Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs

Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium

Certified Swift partner

International M&A track record

Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

About ECMA

Being a non-profit organisation created by the French National Council of the Order of Chartered Accountants, ECMA provides digital solutions simplifying and securing daily business of chartered accountants. ECMA supports French chartered accountants and their clients to their constantly digital transformation. Among these solutions, jefacture.com is the e-invoicing platform designed by chartered accountants for their clients. jefacture.com is used on a daily basis by thousands of accounting firms and SME’s.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Unifiedpost Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Unifiedpost Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment