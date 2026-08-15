Amazon Aktie

Amazon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067

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15.08.2026 11:40:00

Jeff Bezos Is Selling $4 Billion of His Amazon Stock. Should You Follow Suit?

Jeff Bezos is dumping shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), as it trades around its all-time high. The company's founder and executive chairman filed documents showing he sold 1.2 million shares of the stock last week, after another filing indicated he could sell up to 15 million shares in total. If he sold them at the market price at the time of filing, the total would exceed $4 billion.That's a lot of cash, even for someone as wealthy as Bezos. Should Amazon shareholders consider lightening up their exposure to Amazon as well? Here's what investors need to know.Jeff Bezos, Amazon Executive Chairman. Image source: Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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