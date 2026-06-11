Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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11.06.2026 22:26:07
Jeff Bezos' Prometheus Stock Raises $12 Bln At Valuation
(RTTNews) - Prometheus, a new venture from Jeff Bezos, has successfully raised $12 billion in its latest funding round, bringing the valuation of this artificial intelligence startup to $41 billion.
Launched just last November, the company kickstarted its journey with $6.2 billion in initial funding and is quickly making a name for itself in the booming AI industry.
After stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021, Bezos is now co-CEO of Prometheus, sharing the role with Vik Bajaj, who's a professor at Stanford University School of Medicine and previously co-founded Verily under Alphabet.
In a recent interview with CNBC, Bezos mentioned that Prometheus is working on AI tools intended to help engineers design and manufacture physical products more efficiently.
The company is focusing on AI models for areas like engineering, manufacturing, and even drug design, although he noted it's still too early to talk about specific products or milestones.
A big chunk of this new funding will go towards acquiring the computing power necessary to train and run the company's AI systems. Bezos emphasized that this work requires a lot of computational resources, and that the funding will help build extensive datasets and the infrastructure to support them.
On top of that, Prometheus is actively seeking to attract talent from top AI firms like OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Nvidia.
In a separate note, Bezos mentioned that Blue Origin plans to get back to flights of its New Glenn rocket by the end of the year, following a launch-site explosion during a static fire test last month.
He also expressed interest in the upcoming IPO of SpaceX and is looking forward to its market debut.
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