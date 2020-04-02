Jeff Clark Joins CalAmp As Senior Vice President Of Product Management To Synergize Global Customer Base With SaaS Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today appointed Jeff Clark as senior vice president of product management, bringing over 20 years of experience in product management across multiple industries to CalAmp. He joins the company's executive team to help accelerate CalAmp's global expansion strategy by driving revenue synergies with its global customer base leveraging its software and subscription services, cloud platform and broad telematics device portfolio.

Clark previously worked at Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP), an industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions company, where he led the product management team for its $1.8B compliance solutions business unit. Additionally, he led several product teams delivering SaaS and connected device solutions at Clearwire, Toshiba, Amp'd Mobile and AOL, where he helped drive the AOL Anywhere strategy.

"Jeff brings his SaaS and subscription platform background and team-building skills to CalAmp at an ideal time," said Jeff Gardner, interim president and CEO of CalAmp. "He is a customer-focused leader whose primary objective is to enhance the customer experience globally to more closely align to their needs. His entrepreneurial spirit and diverse technology expertise will be instrumental in helping us scale our product management organization and diversify our offerings to generate more predictable revenue streams."

Clark plans to tap into his innate passion for IoT technologies to broaden the industry's scope and reach to help more enterprises, municipalities, telematics service providers and consumers to embrace this next generation of digital transformation in the mobile connected economy.

"I see tremendous potential in more fully combining CalAmp's recent acquisitions and full-stack portfolio with our SaaS-based applications to develop a unified mobility experience that addresses the pain points and market demands of multiple industries, and drives new innovation in the emerging IoT sector," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management at CalAmp. "By building out a unified platform, micro-services offerings, seamless onboarding experiences and cohesive product branding, we'll have exponential opportunities to increase the value of, and grow our customer base. CalAmp has best-in-breed telematics technology, an enterprise-class cloud platform and purpose-built software and subscription services, and my goal is to create a common user experience around our end-to-end solutions that will drive digital transformation for our partners and customers worldwide."

Clark played a pivotal role in garnering multiple awards for product management as well as software, cloud platform and enterprise service product lines he managed. He earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

CalAmp recently captured its own accolades for its innovative Internet of Things (IoT) SaaS solutions including the 2020 Global Mobile Award and 2019 IoT Excellence Award for its Here Comes The Bus® school bus tracking mobile app and the 2019 IoT Platforms Leadership Award for its Air Freight Visibility Solution, developed jointly with CargoSense.

