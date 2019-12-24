Jeff Cook Enterprises Ranked 6th in State's Fastest-Growing Companies of 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We were fortunate enough this year to grow from 24th place to 6th place. We are now more determined than ever to revamp to continue to grow in order to stay relevant," says CEO Jeff Cook. "We really challenge our team for growth because if you don't grow you're simply drifting."

To be eligible for the SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies Award, the company must be headquartered in South Carolina and be in business for at least three years and show revenues of more than $3 million in the last fiscal year. The companies are selected using a calculation based on year-over-year growth of revenue and employee headcount over the last three years (2016, 2017 and 2018).

Representatives of The Capital Corporation and partner sponsors made on-site visits of nominees to interview key personnel and view company operations.

"We are pleased with the strong nominations this year," said George Moseley, principal of The Capital Corporation.

"It is an honor to be involved in recognizing the growth of South Carolina's companies," said Lori Coon, publisher of Columbia Business Monthly and Greenville Business Magazine and Charleston Business Magazine.

Once all the data is in hand, the selections are made. Winners are notified, but not given their ranking until the awards luncheon.

"There are more people working in South Carolina than ever before, and that is thanks in no small part to companies like 9 Round, Swampfox Technologies, JEAR Logistics, and the other 2019 SC Fastest Growing award winners. I congratulate them all and wish them many more successful years here in the Palmetto State." Governor Henry McMaster.

In 2020, JCRE has big plans for expansion across state lines into North Carolina. With plans to open a new office in Rock Hill, Jeff Cook Real Estate will soon be a household name in the Carolinas. The company plans to open a fifth office in Charleston and is currently finishing up an office relocation to downtown Columbia.

In 2018, JCRE ranked at #24 and is now ranked at #6. Here are the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the state for 2019:

Number 10

The Hiring Group, Greer

Number 9

Preferred Home Services, North Charleston

Number 8

Advantage | Forbesbook, Charleston

Number 7

Intellectual Capital, Greenville

Number 6

Jeff Cook Enterprises, North Charleston

Number 5

Plus Plus USA, Greenville

Number 4

Diesel Laptops, Gilbert

Number 3

Clear Touch Interactive, Greenville

Number 2

Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC, Simpsonville

Number 1

Orange Bees, Greenville

About Jeff Cook Real Estate

The Jeff Cook Team focuses on leveraging each other's strengths to provide exceptional service while maximizing each team member's talents. In a company where entrepreneurship and out-of-the-box thinking are the driving factors of our success, we welcome industry leaders who challenge the norms and are looking to take their business to new heights. To learn more about joining the Jeff Cook Real Estate team visit http://www.JoinJCRE.com.

