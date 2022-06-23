Jeff Li, the Founder of Shoplazza was Named 40 under 40 for 2022 by Fortune China

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune (Chinese Edition), one of the most influential business magazines, released the "40 Under 40" list for 2022. Jeff Li, the Founder and CEO of Shoplazza, is listed alongside Yiming Zhang, the Founder of ByteDance, Chris Xu, the Founder and CEO of SHEIN, and David Qian, the Vice-chairman of Ecovacs Group, and other entrepreneurs.

"40 Under 40" by Fortune China is one of the most authoritative awards for young leaders of the year, aiming to uncover those innovators, value creators, and game-changers. It is recognized as the "cradle of business superstars" and entrepreneurs such as Pony Ma, William Lei, and Xing Wang were listed before.

2022 is a challenging year. Fortune believes that the commercial environment is still complicated. The pandemic has not subsided, the order is being rebuilt, and the global economy urgently needs recovery. However, the desire for innovation of young Chinese business leaders, who are wise and bold to cope with the unprecedented changes in the era, isn't shaken by these factors. This year, the listed entrepreneurs by Fortune China's 40 under 40 are from various industries such as enterprise-level services, new consumer brands, artificial intelligence, intelligent driving, and more. These leaders commit to creating new value and changing the global commercial world. Among them, Jeff Li is the one and only nominee from the cross-border e-commerce SaaS industry. Founded by him, Shoplazza encourages and empowers brands to go global and achieve business success through technological innovation.

Fortune noted that:

"As a new way for cross-border e-commerce to go overseas, branded webstores have gained more and more attention from brands in recent years. Jeff Li, who once led the team to create a number of Baidu's international tens of millions of products, founded Shoplazza in 2017, which focuses on providing products and technical solutions for global B2C e-commerce. The core product is the global shopping cart SaaS. Currently, Shoplazza has served over 360,000 merchants worldwide, with consumers from 150+ countries and regions, helping dozens of brands achieve globalization. And it has become the leading SaaS platform for cross-border e-commerce and is still fast-growing.

"We will introduce more intelligent products to empower brands to achieve global business success through technological innovation," Jeff said, "thanking Fortune and its recognition, Shoplazza always stays open to more and makes online selling easier than ever." As Fortune mentioned, Shoplazza is amidst gathering the power to change the e-commerce world.

