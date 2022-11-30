Jeff Weil Leads VITAS® Healthcare Hospice Operations in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Weil is the new senior vice president of hospice operations for VITAS Healthcare in California. He brings more than 20 years of hospice and healthcare experience to the national leader's executive management team.

"My values are closely aligned with those of [VITAS], ensuring the best for patients, families and employees."

"I am proud to join the VITAS team and become part of an organization that helped pave the way for the hospice benefit. I admire the steadfast approach and continued advocacy for the best end-of-life care," Weil says. "My values are closely aligned with those of the organization, ensuring the best for patients, families and employees. I look forward to leading the team in California and continuing to pursue the programmatic expansion and innovation that have been hallmarks of VITAS for more than four decades."

While operations and quality compliance leadership define the last two decades of Weil's career, his approach to the industry is rooted in hands-on care and formal education in physical therapy.

Weil's healthcare leadership began in 1998 where he held roles as a physical therapist, regional orthopedic director and regional operations manager. Most recently, he served as division vice president of operations for Rehab Without Walls NeuroSolutions, part of BrightSpring Health Services, where he was responsible for more than 50 locations across 20 states and the province of Ontario, Canada, including 20-plus de novo and acquired businesses.

He earned a Master of Science in physical therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University – Medical College of Virginia. This included three years of undergraduate science studies and three years of graduate studies focused on research, anatomy, biomechanics and the business of healthcare.

Today, VITAS employs 1,100 healthcare professionals in California who care for 2,200 patients daily throughout Greater Sacramento Valley, San Francisco and East Bay-Oakland to Los Angeles and Ventura counties, San Gabriel Cities, Inland Empire, Coastal Cities, Orange County and San Diego. VITAS hires passionate and talented individuals across a variety of clinical and nonclinical disciplines. Learn more at VITAS.com/careers.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 50 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 9,693 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 25 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2022, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,325. Visit www.vitas.com.

