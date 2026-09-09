Jefferies Financial Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2JMVU / ISIN: US47233W1099
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09.09.2026 15:25:35
Jefferies Credit Partners Launches $4 Bln European Direct Lending Strategy
(RTTNews) - Jefferies Credit Partners, the asset management arm of Jefferies Finance LLC, announced on Wednesday that it has secured about $4 billion in lending capacity for its European direct lending strategy, anchored by the first close of its inaugural European fund backed by Allianz Global Investors.
The fund, seeded through the acquisition of a diversified portfolio of European private credit investments, also drew commitments from South Carolina Retirement System Investment Commission and other institutional investors.
Jefferies said it is in documentation with two partnership accounts expected to close later in 2026. Including these, the fund close and balance sheet capital, the firm estimates close to $4 billion of lending capacity for Europe in the near term.
Jefferies LLC acted as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Jefferies Financial Group were trading at $55.72, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.89 percent higher.
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