Jefferies Financial Group Aktie

Jefferies Financial Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JMVU / ISIN: US47233W1099

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.01.2026 01:24:57

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $190.89 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $205.75 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.46 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $2.069 billion from $1.957 billion last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $190.89 Mln. vs. $205.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.87 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.069 Bln vs. $1.957 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jefferies Financial Group

mehr Nachrichten