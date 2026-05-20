Standard Chartered Aktie

Standard Chartered für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 859123 / ISIN: GB0004082847

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.05.2026 16:26:29

Jefferies hires Standard Chartered banker for EMEA metals

JEFFERIES Financial Group has appointed Gideon Volschenk from Standard Chartered to lead its metals and mining banking team across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Volschenk, who will be based in London, is expected to join the US investment bank in late summer. He will report to Jefferies’ global co-heads of metals and mining, Christoph Hinder and Michael Willoughby, the newswire said. Representatives for both Jefferies and Standard Chartered declined to comment.Volschenk spent the past seven years at Standard Chartered, where he helped run its metals and mining coverage team. Before that he spent nearly two decades at Rothschild & Co, said Bloomberg.The appointment comes as dealmaking in the sector accelerates.The value of mergers and acquisitions targeting metals and mining companies has risen more than 50% this year to around $37bn, according to Bloomberg data. Last week, Equinox Gold agreed to acquire Canada’s Orla Mining for approximately $5.1bn in the latest in a series of gold sector transactions.Jefferies has been building out its metals and mining capabilities. Last year it acquired PacificOne Capital, a boutique investment bank specialising in the sector.The post Jefferies hires Standard Chartered banker for EMEA metals appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Standard Chartered plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Standard Chartered plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Standard Chartered PLC Non-Cum Red Pref Shs Amer Deposit Shs Repr 1 NonCum Red Pref Sh Reg-S 100,46 -0,09% Standard Chartered PLC Non-Cum Red Pref Shs Amer Deposit Shs Repr 1 NonCum Red Pref Sh Reg-S
Standard Chartered plc 22,10 -1,47% Standard Chartered plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:55 Apple, NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co.: Die US-Aktien der Deutschen Bank im 1. Quartal 2026
20.05.26 Depot von George Soros im 1. Quartal 2026: Starinvestor steigt bei NVIDIA ein und setzt auf den KI-Boom
19.05.26 Berkshire-Depot post Buffet: Alphabet-Aktie rückt bei Greg Abel ins Zentrum
17.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 20
17.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Chinas Börsen kaum verändert - Nikkei klettert kräftig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich kaum verändert. Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen