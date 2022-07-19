Jefferies To Spin Off Vitesse Energy; To Sell Idaho Timber For $239 Mln

(RTTNews) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), an investment bank, said on Tuesday that it expects to spin off Vitesse Energy before the end of 2022, to form a new entity Vitesse Energy, Inc. to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The move aims to build Jefferies' investment banking and capital markets businesses and reduce the size of Jefferies' Merchant Banking portfolio.

As of May 31, Vitesse had a net book value and net tangible book value of $427 million.

Jefferies also decided to dispose off Idaho Timber for $239 million. The sale involves two transactions, but the buyers are not disclosed yet. From this sale, the company expects to gain $140 million before tax.

These transactions are expected to be closed in August.

In addition, Jefferies announced the merger of Jefferies Group LLC into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. by fiscal year-end 2022.

In connection with the merger plan, Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial has decided to remain at Jefferies through the first half of 2023, after which he will pursue new opportunity outside Jefferies.

Upon the completion of the consolidation, Matt Larson, currently Jefferies Group's CFO and Teri will be co-CFOs of Jefferies Financial Group. Matt will take up the role of CFO following the departure of Teri in 2023.

As of May 31, the Merchant Banking portfolio of the lender had a net book value of $1.6 billion.

With proposed spin-off of Vitesse Energy and the sale of Idaho Timber, the net tangible book value of the Merchant Banking portfolio would have been under $1 billion.