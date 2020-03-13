Jeffrey Gundlach and Andrew Hsu to Hold Webcast Tuesday: "The Price Is Right?"

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, adviser to the DoubleLine Funds, and Andrew Hsu, co-portfolio manager with Mr. Gundlach on the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, will hold a webcast Tuesday, titled "The Price Is Right?"

The webcast will start at 4:15 pm Eastern/1:15 pm Pacific Tuesday March 17, 2020. To register for the webcast, please click here:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1271057&tp_key=9ea20020ee

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund (I shares: DBLTX; N shares DLTNX) is an open-end mutual fund which invests primarily in fixed-income securitizations, also referred to as structured products. These include Agency and private-label residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), commercial MBS, collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities. The fund is categorized by independent fund researchers Morningstar as an intermediate-term core plus bond fund and by CFRA as a taxable fixed income fund. The fund is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index.

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices in Los Angeles can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at info@doubleline.com. Media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at media@doubleline.com. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

Disclosures:

Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Index represents securities that are SEC-registered, taxable, and dollar denominated. The index covers the US investment grade fixed rate bond market, with index components for government and corporate securities, mortgage pass-through securities, and asset-backed securities. These major sectors are subdivided into more specific indices that are calculated and reported on a regular basis. It is not possible to invest in an index.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 1 (877) 354-6311 / 1 (877) DLINE11 or visiting www.doublelinefunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible.

The DoubleLine Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

