11.12.2023 14:50:34

Jeffs' Brands Ink Deal To Distribute Bolly Jon's Biotech-Beauty Hair Products On Amazon

(RTTNews) - e-commerce company Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (JFBR, JFBRW) announced Monday its latest market expansion through an exclusive distribution agreement with Bolly Jon Ltd., a biotech-beauty hair care product brand.

This partnership introduces the distribution of a revolutionary line of hair products based on stem cell technology via the Amazon Marketplace by Jeffs' Brands.

Pursuant to the distribution agreement, Jeffs' Brants will have exclusive rights to sell and distribute on the Amazon Marketplace the hair products offered by Bolly Jon, for a period of approximately five years. The products include shampoos, hair masks, and serums.

The products, produced in a special lab in Italy, combine plant stem cells from the Centella plant and a powerful Plex component.

