Jeffs Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A3DTQ1 / ISIN: IL0011808354
|
16.01.2026 19:49:18
Jeffs' Brands Shares Surge 126% On Homeland Security Distribution Deal
(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (JFBR) shares surged sharply on Friday, jumping 125.81 percent, or $0.70 to $1.26, after the company announced a new distribution agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., expanding its footprint in the homeland security sector.
The stock was trading at $1.3755 after opening at $0.5890, compared with a previous close of $0.5580 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a wide range between $1.15 and $1.96 during the session. The bid was $1.56 and the ask was $1.70.
Jeffs' Brands said KeepZone entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Israel-based STI Ltd. to distribute advanced security technologies, including under-vehicle inspection systems and explosives detection devices, in Canada and Mexico.
Trading volume surged to about 203.87 million shares, far above the average volume of 1.36 million, reflecting intense investor interest. Jeffs' Brands' 52-week range stands at $0.53 to $44.37.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs
|1,29
|131,18%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.