WKN DE: A3DTQ1 / ISIN: IL0011808354

16.01.2026 19:49:18

Jeffs' Brands Shares Surge 126% On Homeland Security Distribution Deal

(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (JFBR) shares surged sharply on Friday, jumping 125.81 percent, or $0.70 to $1.26, after the company announced a new distribution agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., expanding its footprint in the homeland security sector.

The stock was trading at $1.3755 after opening at $0.5890, compared with a previous close of $0.5580 on the Nasdaq. Shares traded in a wide range between $1.15 and $1.96 during the session. The bid was $1.56 and the ask was $1.70.

Jeffs' Brands said KeepZone entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Israel-based STI Ltd. to distribute advanced security technologies, including under-vehicle inspection systems and explosives detection devices, in Canada and Mexico.

Trading volume surged to about 203.87 million shares, far above the average volume of 1.36 million, reflecting intense investor interest. Jeffs' Brands' 52-week range stands at $0.53 to $44.37.

