Jeffs Brands Aktie
WKN DE: A3DTQ1 / ISIN: IL0011808354
|
26.12.2025 14:07:15
Jeffs' Brands To Sell Approx. 1.43 Mln Shares Of Fort Technology, Shares Gain In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR), Friday announced an agreement to sell and transfer about 1.43 million shares of Fort Technology Inc., a global consulting and IT services company, to institutional investors for a total consideration of C$928,571.
Notably, the sale represents a valuation of C$12.5 million, and upto C$20 million on a fully diluted basis for Fort.
The sale is expected to provide additional liquidity as the company continues to execute its strategy to focus on homeland security and advance technologies.
The transaction is estimated to occur within seven days following the execution of the agreement.
In the pre-market hours, JFBR is trading at $1.11, up 7.76 percent on the Nasdaq.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs
|1,03
|1,98%