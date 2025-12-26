Jeffs Brands Aktie

Jeffs Brands für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DTQ1 / ISIN: IL0011808354

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.12.2025 14:07:15

Jeffs' Brands To Sell Approx. 1.43 Mln Shares Of Fort Technology, Shares Gain In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR), Friday announced an agreement to sell and transfer about 1.43 million shares of Fort Technology Inc., a global consulting and IT services company, to institutional investors for a total consideration of C$928,571.

Notably, the sale represents a valuation of C$12.5 million, and upto C$20 million on a fully diluted basis for Fort.

The sale is expected to provide additional liquidity as the company continues to execute its strategy to focus on homeland security and advance technologies.

The transaction is estimated to occur within seven days following the execution of the agreement.

In the pre-market hours, JFBR is trading at $1.11, up 7.76 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs 1,03 1,98% Jeffs Brands Ltd Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 51
20.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.12.25 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhe vor Weihnachten: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt moderat aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen