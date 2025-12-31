Jeffs' Brands's Subsidiary Plans To Purse Uplisting On Nasdaq, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Jeffs' Brands Ltd (JFBR), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Fort Technology Inc., a Global Consulting and IT Services company, is planning to pursue an uplisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This decision comes as Fort expects the uplisting to provide improved visibility as well as liquidity for its shareholders. Additionally, this move could help the company to access to a broader pool of institutional and retail investors in the United States and internationally.

Following the Board's approval, Fort plans to commence the necessary preparations, including engaging advisors, preparing required filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and satisfying Nasdaq's listing requirements.

In the pre-market hours, JFBR is trading at $0.88, up 17.19 percent on the Nasdaq.