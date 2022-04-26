JELD-WEN Announces New Auraline® Composite Windows and Patio Doors

Next-generation, sustainable composite windows and doors is in production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced today its new line of Auraline® composite windows and patio doors is in production. Designed to meet a key gap in the market for home building products, the launch of Auraline is an important component of meeting JELD-WEN's stated growth goals. Addressing the rapidly growing demand for more design-focused, sustainable building material options, Auraline provides an innovative solution for an expanding market.

"Auraline by JELD-WEN fills a critical gap in the composite windows and doors product offering."

"Auraline by JELD-WEN fills a critical gap in the product offering for dealers, home builders, and homeowners across the country," said Daniel Castillo, EVP and president, North America at JELD-WEN. "We estimate that about 40% of dealers today do not have composite windows in their product lineups, yet demand for contemporary, sustainable, and durable windows and patio doors is high. Auraline provides an unparalleled offering to meet that customer demand."

Auraline windows and patio doors blend a structural fiber, such as wood fiber, with synthetic polymers and a co-extruded color layer (the color is built-in) to create a highly durable and energy-efficient composite material that has the beauty of luxury wood windows and patio doors in a durable, sustainable package. In addition, the exclusive material is fade and scratch-resistant and requires no painting. With a standard glass package that is over 35% more efficient than basic glass units and the inclusion of responsibly sourced and reclaimed materials, Auraline represents a true innovation in composite windows and patio doors.

With production underway, JELD-WEN is currently taking product orders and expects rapid expansion throughout 2022. Learn more about Auraline at JELD-WEN.com/Auraline.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market potential, customer demand and our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", or "intend" or comparable terminology. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, they are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those indicated in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include but are not limited to the factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update after the date of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-announces-new-auraline-composite-windows-and-patio-doors-301532906.html

SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.