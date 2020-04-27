JELD-WEN Announces Pricing of $250 Million Senior Secured Notes Offering

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ("JELD-WEN”) (NYSE: JELD) today announced that its direct, wholly-owned subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc. (the "Issuer”), has priced its previously announced offering of $250 million of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes”) in a private placement exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”). Net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay existing debt under its asset-based revolving credit facility, and the remainder will be used for general corporate purposes and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

The offering is expected to close on May 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will be guaranteed by JELD-WEN and each of the Issuer’s existing and future direct or indirect domestic subsidiaries (collectively, the "Guarantors”) that guarantees indebtedness under the Issuer’s term loan agreement (as amended from time to time, the "Term Loan Credit Agreement”), and the asset-based revolving credit agreement (as amended from time to time, the "ABL Credit Agreement”), under which the Issuer and JELD-WEN of Canada, Ltd. are borrowers, subject to certain exceptions. The Notes will be secured by a first priority lien on certain assets of the Issuer and the Guarantors, and by a second priority lien on certain assets of the Issuer and the Guarantors that secure the ABL Credit Agreement.

The Notes were offered and will be sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world’s largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

