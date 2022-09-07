JELD-WEN Appoints Catherine A. Halligan to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced the appointment of Catherine A. Halligan to its board of directors, effective September 5, 2022. Today's announcement adds a fourth woman to JELD-WEN's board of directors and expands it to eight members, seven of whom are independent.

"Cathy brings extensive board experience and deep expertise in digital transformation, marketing and e-commerce, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the board," said David Nord, JELD-WEN's board chair. "Cathy's strong leadership and background will be a tremendous asset as we strengthen JELD-WEN's focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience across all channels."

Halligan currently serves on the board of directors of three publicly traded companies: Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Ferguson plc and Ulta Beauty, Inc. Halligan was also a board director for FLIR Systems, Inc. and privately held Wilton Brands. Previously, she served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at PowerReviews and held senior marketing and e-commerce roles at Walmart, including chief marketing officer of Walmart.com. Prior to Walmart, Halligan served in senior-level marketing positions at various companies including Blue Nile, Williams-Sonoma and Gymboree. She earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Northern Illinois University.

