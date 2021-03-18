JELD-WEN Canada Launches First Ever National Television Campaign Airing on Sportsnet

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - JELD-WEN Canada will be launching a new television commercial to drive awareness for their national line of window and door products. The commercial spot is part of a larger brand awareness campaign and will air on Rogers Sportsnet broadcasts of all remaining Toronto basketball games. The commercial will air again on Friday, March 19, 2021between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT on Sportsnet as Toronto takes on Utah.

The company has been manufacturing windows and doors in Canada for over 26 years, and they also employ over 1,000 Canadians in their four manufacturing facilities and one distribution centre spread across the country. Their campaign intends to inform and educate homeowners on JELD-WEN as a national brand, and of the energy and performance benefits that their products offer Canadian homeowners.

"Today marketing is all about brand building," said Paul Commisso, Director of Marketing and Product Line Management for JELD-WEN of Canada, "The JELD-WEN brand is strong, and this is critical in today's environment." The national television advertising will be accompanied by a significant digital marketing campaign. The company is developing new digital tools and resources to educate homeowners on the role windows play in energy consumption/savings and overall home comfort. JELD-WEN plans to continue investing in consumer education and awareness into the future. "We need to continue to support our channel partners and invest in our brand presence with consumers in the markets we serve. With this new campaign, we feel we have something that is both relevant and authentic to our brand." Commisso said.

In Canada, JELD-WEN manufacturers three regionally specific window and door collections and offers products from other North American flagship facilities. The company continues to bring to market innovative, high-performance products that stand up to the harsh Canadian climate. From snowstorms to torrential rain – the diverse Canadian weather is no match for JELD-WEN's line of windows and doors.

View the official commercial here: https://youtu.be/j-bmHPsKKxc

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing and distribution facilities in 19 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential home and non-residential buildings. JELD- WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

