03.08.2023 22:30:00
JELD-WEN Completes Redemption of Senior Notes
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, announced that today its subsidiary, JELD-WEN, Inc., completed its redemption of all $250 million of its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due May 2025 for 101.563% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, and $200 million of its 4.625% Senior Notes due December 2025 for 100% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. As of August 3, 2023, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of the 4.625% Senior Notes due December 2025 is $200 million.
About JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
JELD-WEN is a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-performance interior and exterior doors, windows, and related building products serving the new construction and repair and remodeling sectors. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates facilities in 16 countries in North America and Europe and employs approximately 18,000 people. Since 1960, the JELD-WEN team has been committed to making quality products that create safe and sustainable environments for customers, associates and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; and Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe. For more information, visit www.jeld-wen.com.
Media Contact:
Colleen Penhall
Vice President, Corporate Communications
980-322-2681
cpenhall@jeldwen.com
Investor Relations Contact:
James Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations
704-378-5731
jarmstrong@jeldwen.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeld-wen-completes-redemption-of-senior-notes-301893050.html
SOURCE JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.
